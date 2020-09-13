Who introduced Sushant Singh Rajput to drugs? Rhea Chakraborty's shocking confession

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case takes a new turn every single day, and with Rhea Chakraborty under arrest now, shocking claims come to light on a daily basis.
While the actress is in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Rhea claimed that she and Sushant took drugs together with the late actor's co-star Sara Ali Khan.
During Rhea's interrogation with the CBI, Rhea went on to claim that itt was a top filmmaker who introduced Sushant to drugs.
A report in CNN News 18, the actress said that the filmmaker even took Sushant to parties where drugs were a common theme so that he could procure and consume cocaine, LSD and Marijuana.
Rhea also took the lid off Bollywood's deep-rooted connections with the drugs cartel, saying as many as 25 top actors have links with drug peddlers.
The Jalebi starlet revealed that Sushant’s Lonavla farmhouse was used by his B-town friends for ‘drug parties’.
Meanwhile, Rhea's bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, and the lawyer, as per reports, will now appeal to the high court on Monday.