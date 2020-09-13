Who introduced Sushant Singh Rajput to drugs? Rhea Chakraborty's shocking confession

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case takes a new turn every single day, and with Rhea Chakraborty under arrest now, shocking claims come to light on a daily basis.

While the actress is in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Rhea claimed that she and Sushant took drugs together with the late actor's co-star Sara Ali Khan.

During Rhea's interrogation with the CBI, Rhea went on to claim that itt was a top filmmaker who introduced Sushant to drugs.

A report in CNN News 18, the actress said that the filmmaker even took Sushant to parties where drugs were a common theme so that he could procure and consume cocaine, LSD and Marijuana.

Rhea also took the lid off Bollywood's deep-rooted connections with the drugs cartel, saying as many as 25 top actors have links with drug peddlers.

The Jalebi starlet revealed that Sushant’s Lonavla farmhouse was used by his B-town friends for ‘drug parties’.

Meanwhile, Rhea's bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, and the lawyer, as per reports, will now appeal to the high court on Monday.