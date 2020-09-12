Rhea Chakraborty held in a single cell with no bed or fan

Rhea Chakraborty is being kept in a single cell without a ceiling fan or a bed at Mumbai’s Byculla prison

After the arrest of Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty, new details have been emerging about her prison cell and the conditions in which she is living.

According to reports, the actor is being kept in a single cell without a ceiling fan or a bed at Mumbai’s Byculla prison.

It was further revealed that her cell is located next to Indrani Mukerjea’s who has been accused of murdering her daughter in a high-profile case.

The actor is being kept in a single room owing to security reasons, claim sources quoted by NDTV, who added that being in spotlight owing to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has put her life in danger.

Rhea has been given a mat to sleep on, without pillows or blankets, in a room with no fan, as per officials.