Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan slams Karan Johar, alleges he 'destroyed' his career

Aamir Khan's brother, Faisal Khan, has called out ace film director Karan Johar alleging that he insulted him and ruined his career.

Faisal, who appeared in a few movies in the 90s and made a sudden exit, said that a huge bias exists in the film industry.

Corroborating the claims that nepotism is prevalent, Faisal stated that he was humiliated personally on his brother Aamir’s 50th birthday bash.

He went on to allege that Karan Johar ridiculed and insulted him when he tried to talk to someone. The filmmaker allegedly tried to disconnect him with the person, Faisal added.

He went on to add that people used to refuse to take him to their office. Faisal said that the same people made him sit and wait in their offices without scheduling any apointments with directors.

Opening up about the nepotism debate, Faisal added that many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others have come from outside and made it big in the industry.

Howeve, he affirmed that people do get their first breaks in Bollywood because of nepotism and favoritism.

Faisal said that there is also a chance of insiders flopping more than outsiders because one doesn’t get successful despite getting a chance.

He further said that there is no specific mantra for success, and that there will be people coming from both insiders and outsiders.



Faisal Khan mustered fame from his breakthrough role in Mela. However, he did not get any work after that and disappeared from the industry completely shortly after.