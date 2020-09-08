TV actress Nimra Khan sustains serious injuries after falling off the stairs

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan sustained serious injuries after falling off a flight of stairs.

The starlet took to Instagram Stories to reveal her bruised face stating that she fell after tripping from the stairs.

"As long as you are genuinely thankful for the things that you have, you will be happy," Nimra captioned a picture of herself with a bandage around her nose.

"So painful. Internal head injury. Thank God but not Major [sic]," she added.

As soon as news got out, fans started sending Nimra Khan prayers of recovering from injuries soon.