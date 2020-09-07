Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu Singh records statement with CBI on 2nd consecutive day

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu Singh recorded her statement with CBI for the second consecutive day on Sunday.



Mitu was present at brother Sushant’s home when his body was found at his Bandra residence on the morning of June 14.

The investigation by CBI team was part of the exercise in which the probe team has summoned everybody who was present at the Dil Bechara home on the day of his demise.

The investigation agency is in the process to record the statements of other friends of Sushant, his business associates and others besides Mitu.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra resident in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.