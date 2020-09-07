Rhea Chakraborty pushed through crowd of reporters: ‘Who needs social distancing?’

As she arrived at the agency’s office in Ballard Estate, Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed at the entrance

Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty got support from her fellow actors in the industry after she was mobbed by the media.

Fellow stars came forth to support the actor as she appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Sunday for interrogation in her connection to the drugs case.

However, as she arrived at the agency’s office in Ballard Estate, the actor was mobbed at the entrance by reporters and photographers.

Photos of the star trying to make her way inside show how social distancing rules were unabashedly set aside by the starved paparazzi.

Richa Chadha tweeted in Rhea’s support, saying: “Let social distancing go to hell.”

“Just a few days ago, a young journalist succumbed to COVID. Now this! Will these 'journalists' be declared dangerous,asymptomatic carriers like jamaat members as they risk their lives for THIS?Will they question their bosses who issue threats from the safety of their TV studios?” she added.

Gauhar Khan also expressed her sympathies with Rhea as she wrote: “I haven’t seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial !!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her.”

“How dare they ???? Who are these cameramen ??? Jaahil absolutely jaahil ! Ab ladki ki maan , izzat , sammaan ka kuch nahi,” she added.