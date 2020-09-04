close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

Usman Mukhtar's short film 'Bench' makes it to Cannes

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Actor and director Usman Mukhtar's short film  'Bench' is all set to win hearts at the Cannes International Independent Film Festival (CIIFF).

Usman Mukhtar's Bench - starring Rubya Chaudhry - made headlines for its simplicity and ability to grasp attention from audiences and critics alike earlier this year when its trailer released.

The story unpacked the struggles of a young couple at a crossroads within their relationship.

 Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share the big news and wrote: "With great humility, joy and pride do we announce that Bench has been selected at the first Cannes International Independent Film Festival - CIIFF."

He added: "We strive for the love of art and cinema and hope to reach new heights. we will continue making more films and also make it to the one and only Cannes Film Festival one day."

He also thanked people for watching the film and showing so much love and appreciation.

