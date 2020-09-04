Engin Altan Duzyatan to essay lead role in another historic drama ‘Barbaros’

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, will reportedly next be seen in another historic drama series Barbaros.



According to media reports, Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul will portray the lead role of Hayrettin Pasha, the Ottoman admiral whose naval victories secured Ottoman dominance over the Mediterranean during the mid 16th century.

The drama series in currently in its early production stages.

Neither Altan nor the makers of Barbaros have made any official statement in this regard.

Earlier, there were reports Altan will play role of the elder brother of the famous Hayrettin Pasha in Barbaros.

Engin Altan Duzyatan popularity has skyrocketed with his outstanding performance in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.