Wed Sep 02, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Komal Aziz praised for her stellar performance in Raaz-e-Ulfat

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020

Komal Aziz Khan on Tuesday  asked her fans to share their thoughts about "Sehba", the character she has played in Raaz-e-Ulfat.

 Dozens of fans left interesting comments to Komal's Instagram stories. Most of them said they loved her negative character in the popular TV drama.

Written by Maha Malik and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment, Raaz-e-Ulfat features Shehzad Sheikh and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles.


