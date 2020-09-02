close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Nicole Poturalski: Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is a prolific social media user who is followed by more than 192,000 people on the photo sharing app.

The German model often treats fans with her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a brand new pictures which with a caption that read:  "Its all about your Mindset". She concluded her caption with  a heart emoji.

Brad Pitt sparked dating rumours after he was spotted with Nicole Poturalski in France.

View this post on Instagram

Its all about your Mindset

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on


Earlier, many entertainment portals speculated that the actor had been dating Alia Shawkat after his split with Angelina Jolie.

Alia, however, addressed the rumours in a recent interview during which she said their relationship was platonic.

Latest News

More From Entertainment