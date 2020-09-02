Nicole Poturalski: Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is a prolific social media user who is followed by more than 192,000 people on the photo sharing app.

The German model often treats fans with her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a brand new pictures which with a caption that read: "Its all about your Mindset". She concluded her caption with a heart emoji.

Brad Pitt sparked dating rumours after he was spotted with Nicole Poturalski in France.





Earlier, many entertainment portals speculated that the actor had been dating Alia Shawkat after his split with Angelina Jolie.

Alia, however, addressed the rumours in a recent interview during which she said their relationship was platonic.