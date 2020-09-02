Karachi rains: Audit of public institutions ordered by AGP

Karachi's three cantonment boards would also be audited, as would the six district municipal corporations, as per notification issued from the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir. AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: An audit of the public institutions following the disastrous rains that wreaked havoc on the country's financial capital in August has been ordered by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), according to a notification issued Wednesday.



According to the notification from his office, AGP Javaid Jehangir has set up a team to conduct the special audit of the public institutions.

The notification mentioned that the team would carry out an audit of the records and dealings from 2018 and 2019, as well as the funds given to government agencies.

The public institutions to be audited include the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB). The three cantonment boards in the metropolis would also be audited, as would the six district municipal corporations.

A special audit of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) would be conducted separately, the notification said, adding that the capacity of the drainage system — nullahs — would be checked.

The resources allocated to disposal of garbage and sewerage would also be audited, as would the expenditure on the cleaning of nullahs, the encroachments around the major drains, and the communication with the public institutions with regard to resolving rain-related challenges.