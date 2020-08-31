Video: Rajkummar Rao dances his heart out with Ekta Kapoor

A throwback dance video of Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao with filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of fans.



The video was shared by Ekta Kapoor to wish Rao on his birthday on Monday.

She also penned down a sweet birthday note for Raj saying, “Happy happy birthday Raj!! @rajkummar_rao May you dance your way through life, always.”

Shortly after the filmmaker posted the video, it went viral on social media and has won the hearts of fans.



The Made in China actor’s girlfriend Patralekhaa was the first to drop lovely comment on Ekta’s endearing post. She simply dropped fire emojis.

Earlier, Rajkummar, who is celebrating his 36th birthday, received love from fellow showbiz stars including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya. He has films Chhalaang and Roohi Afzana next in the pipeline.