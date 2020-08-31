Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen lauds her ‘resilience’ after ‘weathering incomparable loss’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has always shared a close and unbreakable bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

And in the midst of mounting criticism against the Raazi actor, her elder sister has penned a heartfelt letter for her in Elle magazine, heaping praises on her.

“There is no introduction for the readers about who the ‘real’ Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that’s cloaked in disguise,” wrote Shaheen.

“Through this pandemic, and the last few months in lockdown the bright spot in an otherwise bleak time has been the time we’ve spent together. It has been through this time that I’ve watched the sparks of understanding blossom into a full-blown self-realisation,” she wrote.

“And there is something truly astonishing in that – being a silent observer to the poetry in motion that is someone’s emotional evolution,” she added.

“In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I’ve watched as you’ve weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief.”

“As you’ve shed old roles and adopted new ones. As you’ve sifted with remarkable gentleness through external onslaught for fragments of insight and gratitude.”

“The highs and lows of the past few months have in no way reduced you, on the contrary, I have watched in astonishment as it has only enlarged your spirit, cementing your commitment to being truthful to who you are,” she concluded.