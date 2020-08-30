Jennifer Aniston’s ex Tate Donovan recalls how he cried over her during ‘Friends’ cameo

America's beloved actor Jennifer Aniston’s former husband Brad Pitt’s cameo on Friends is most definitely a highlight of the nineties classic sitcom.

However, what many may not be aware of is how the Fight Club actor wasn’t the only ex-boyfriend Aniston shared screens with on the show.

Tate Donovan had a brief appearance on the show as he starred as Rachel Green’s [Aniston’s character] client at Bloomingdale's and then went on to date her on the show. Little do fans know that the two had dated in real life as well but due to their breakup, their on-screen relationship had become quite difficult for Donovan to pull off.

During an interview with Huff Post Live, Donovan had revealed how he had initially agreed to star alongside his ex-girlfriend thinking it might help him through the process of getting over her. However, the exact opposite had happened for him, unfortunately.

“Hey, would you wanna do six episodes on the show?' And I was like 'maybe it would be good to work through this break-up.' It was horrible. It was so tough, man. I remember just getting back to my dressing room and just weeping,” recalled Donovan.

Luckily for him, the cameo lasted only for a few more episodes as his on-screen character broke Rachel Green’s heart, similar to what Aniston had done to him, off-screen.