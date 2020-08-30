Alia Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ called ‘absolute trash’ as it becomes IMDb’s worst-rated title

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 has opened to deplorable reviews, getting handed the worst film rating on IMDb at 1.1

Things are appearing to look gloomier by the day for Alia Bhatt and her father and director Mahesh Bhatt.

After the entire nepotism controversy and the filmmaker’s supposed involvement with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, Sadak 2 has opened to deplorable reviews, getting handed the worst film rating on IMDb of 1.1.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer, currently being the worst-rated title on IMDb, has been slapped with a number of abysmal reviews, terming it “intolerable”, “unspeakable”, “absolute trash” and “torture.”

Earlier, the film’s trailer had become the most disliked video on YouTube following a campaign that was initiated days after the death of Sushant Singh.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Mahesh Bhatt had sent a message through his eldest daughter Pooja, saying: “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.”