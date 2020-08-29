Rhea Chakraborty addresses links with Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant Singh death case

Rhea Chakraborty addressed claims of leaving Sushant Singh on Mahesh Bhatt’s advice

Rhea Chakraborty in an explosive interview, set the record straight about a number of allegations making rounds against her.

The actor spoke to Aaj Tak about her connection with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt amidst the intensifying death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and how she was wrongfully linked to the director.

She addressed claims of leaving Sushant on Bhatt’s advice, saying it was the late actor’s decision that she should leave his home on June 8.

“How would you feel when someone asks you to leave? This was when I was unwell and in the same phase as him? When I have taken care of him for so long? When there is so much affection between us?” she said.

“He asked me to leave when it is known that those who care for people suffering from mental illness, like a spouse or a girlfriend or a boyfriend, often face similar issues. I was completely broken. I already have anxiety. I was also having panic attacks,” Rhea said.

“I spoke to Bhatt saab because he is like a father figure for me. I called him to say I don’t have it in me to go ahead. He (Sushant) has asked me to leave and I am completely broken. He asked me to think of my father and go home, to be strong for my father,” she said.

“Bhatt saab told me you cannot break down to this level. This conversation was misconstrued, I was made into his girlfriend when he has a daughter my age. Don’t I have the right to consult someone?” she added.

“I called Bhatt saab the same day I left Sushant’s home. In fact, Sushant and Bhatt saab also had a lovely relationship. He knew Bhatt saab much before I came into the picture. Sushant have even tweeted about how good he felt after meeting Mahesh Bhatt. Why isn’t anyone listening to Sushant then?”