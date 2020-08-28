Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson welcomes first child with wife Tracey Kurland: report

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland have been blessed with a baby girl.



Hollywood producer Trevor married Tracey in May last year. The married couple named their sweet baby Ford Grace Engelson, according to the report.

The 43-year-old filmmaker was previously married to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, for two years trying the knot in 2011. The pair had dated for seven years before their marriage, but they divorced in 2013, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

Trevor announced he was engaged to nutritionist and heiress Tracey, just two weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry married in May 2018.

Meghan and husband Harry have recently bought a new home in LA where they will raise their son Archie.

