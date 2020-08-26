Minal Khan reaches six million followers on Instagram

TV actress Minal Khan has reached reached six million followers on Instagram.







Minal is one of the few Pakistani celebrities who have amassed more than five million people on the photo and video sharing app.

After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti she has since appeared in television serials including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara , Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain , Parchayee , Ki Jaana Main Kaun , Hasad and Jalan.