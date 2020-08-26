Priyanka Chopra and Twinkle Khanna almost got into a brawl over Akshay Kumar

The on-screen drama that is portrayed in Bollywood, is hardly any different from the off-screen brawls and scandals between celebrities, making real-life just as filmy.

There was once a time when Indian author Twinkle Khanna almost landed in a brawl with Priyanka Chopra over her now-husband Akshay Kumar.

The fiasco had unleashed when Akshay and Priyanka’s onscreen pairing for 2003-released Andaaz had been a major hit, leading to many producers wanting to rope them in for various projects. However, as the on-screen pair grew closer, Twinkle Khanna’s jealousy also skyrocketed to a point that she felt it was futile to ask him to stay away from Priyanka and wanted to take matters into her own hands.

Sources cited by IBT Times claimed that Twinkle and Priyanka had landed in a major feud over the phone after which she immediately headed to the sets of the film Waqt: The Race Against Time with her anger going through the roof.

Twinkle was ready to physically attack Priyanka but fortunately, she wasn’t present on the sets and eventually it was Akshay who had to face the wrath.

Twinkle and Akshay then had a massive fight on the sets with everyone present after which the two went home.

The actor issued a statement the next day claiming he will never accept any work alongside Priyanka.