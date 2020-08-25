Vidya Balan has her fingers crossed as she heads back to work

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is one of the many stars in the industry heading back to the sets as restrictions ease across India.

The Mission Mangal star will be resuming work on her previously-halted project of Sherni in October and the actor claims to be feeling a bit anxious as she returns.

"The situation is such that we will have to take one day at a time. Shooting generally will require you to be that much more cautious now. The good thing is we will be shooting in the jungle. We are not in an enclosed place and that I think is a good thing. Hopefully, we will be safer. Fingers crossed," Balan told the Press Trust of India.

"We can only take precautions and hope everything turns out fine and everyone is safe. I don't know what it will be shooting outside the city," she added.