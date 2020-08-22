Miley Cyrus pays tribute to grandmother

Miley Cyrus on Saturday revealed that her grandmother, who she called Mammie, has passed away.

In a string of tweets, the 27-year-old paid tribute to her grandmother.

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine," she captioned her post which contained multiple pictures of the singer and the deceased.

She added, "Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life...."