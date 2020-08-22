Mahesh Bhatt asked Rhea Chakraborty to call him on the same day Sushant was found dead

Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had reportedly asked Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, to call him on the day the Dil Bechara actor was found dead on June 14.



As the CBI has begun its investigation into the death of Sushant, Indian media accessed Whatsapp chats between Rhea and Mahesh from June 8 to June 15.

According to India Today, Mahesh Bhatt asked Rhea to call him at around 2:35 pm on the same day Sushant was found dead.

Indian media reported that the Whatsapp chats of Rhea with Mahesh reveal that the actress left Sushant’s residence by choice.

Earlier, she had said that the MS Dhoni actor had asked her to leave as her sister Meetu was coming to visit him.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Earlier, Whatsapp chat between Rhea and Bhatt from June 8 had gone viral.

