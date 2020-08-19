Hasan Khan to play Sushant Singh in biopic

Pakistani actor Hasan Khan will play the role of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in an upcoming series.

According to Khan's unverified social media account, he has been chosen to play the role of the late Indian actor in a digital series to be produced by Amazon Prime Video.

Singh was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His death sparked debate on nepotism, with fans and people from the entertainment industry criticism certain elements in Bollywood.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbeer Kapoor, Karan Johar and many other actors and filmmakers faced outrage of the late actor's fans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI,), India' s premier investigating agency, is probing the death of Sushant's after government decided to accept the demand for a thorough inquiry