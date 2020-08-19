Disha Patani impresses Tiger Shroff with throwback video

Fitness diva Disha Patani has left Tiger Shroff impressed, as she shared a throwback videos where she is seen doing full-range squats with 80 kilos of weight.



The charming actress - who often shares her workout videos on her Instagram page - has impressed her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff and the internet way too much with her latest post.

In the first video, Disha is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight and in the other, she takes the 80 kilos weight.

The actress captioned the post: "#throwback to the times when I was strong 75kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sir"

Tiger Shroff left a heart emoticon her post while his mother Ayesha wrote, "Amaaaaaaaazing Deeshu."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha, who was last seen in ‘Malang’, has Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, ‘KTina’ and ‘Malang 2’ in her kitty.