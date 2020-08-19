Mehwish Hayat shares a thought-provoking note with dazzling photo

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo and the dazzling picture has taken the internet by storm.



The Load Wedding actress turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared an adorable photo with thought-provoking caption.

She wrote, “The axe forgets but the tree remembers..”

Mehwish further added the hashtag: "#Patienceispower."

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the post, singer Aima Baig dropped a lovely comment with heart emoticons.

She commented, “Love love love it.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga alongside Humayun Saeed.