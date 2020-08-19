Humayun Saeed reveals he watched all episodes of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has revealed that he has watched all the episodes of Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.



Talking to Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the titular role in the drama series, during the live session on Facebook, Humayun Saeed said, “I watched all episode (400 to 500) of Dirilis: Ertugrul and the main reason was your (Engin) acting.”

The Pakistani star further said, “The way you performed your character, the way you fight and all your action scenes were very very good. I watched all episodes just because of you.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor expressed hope that he and Engin would be meeting soon.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul thanked Humyaun Saeed for his love and for watching the drama series.

Engin, who has won the hearts of Pakistani fans, fulfilled the most cherished desire of three Pakistani Make-A-Wish children by meeting them via a Facebook live session.

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed, Commissioner of Karachi and others were also present on the occasion.

Altan said, “I am very happy for this love from Pakistan.”