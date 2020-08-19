Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 1 crore for flood relief

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who always contributes generously to relief activities, has donated Rs 1 crore for Assam flood relief now.



Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter and revealed Akshay Kumar’s ‘kind contribution’ and thanked the actor for it.

He tweeted, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief.”

The chief minister further said, “You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”

The Good Newwz actor had previously contributed over Rs 25 crore for Covid-19 relief fund besides Rs 2 crore to Mumbai police foundation and Rs 3 crore to the BMC.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside diva Katrina Kaif.