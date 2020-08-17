Kangana Ranaut slams Aamir Khan for saying his kids will always follow Islam

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday lashed out at Aamir Khan over an old interview.

She shared a link to the interview where Aamir Khan said his children will follow Islam.

"May wives may be Hindu but my kids will always follow only Islam:Aamir Khan" the headline of the news article shared by Kangana read.

Kangana shared the interview with a caption that read, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na?"

In another Hindi language tweet, the actress further criticized the actor.