Sushant Singh Rajput received a horde of death threats, says friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been sending shockwaves across India since the last two months with new findings surfacing everyday.

Recently, the late actor's friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar opened up about his thoughts regarding Sushant’s death.



Speaking to a channel, Hiwarkar told that it is impossible for Sushant to have been depressed even for a second.

He went on to cite objections to the ones who claimed that Sushant was depressed despite having never met him in person.

Hiwarkar added that he is ready to give his statement to the CBI also.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s former house help who stayed with the late actor for around three years expressed dissatisfaction in the probe of the case and asked why the CCTV cameras were shut down on the night before Sushant passed away.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 by apparent suicide.

He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and now the Indian media suspects foul play in the actor's demise.