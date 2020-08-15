Zareen Khan joins social media campaign demanding CBI probe into Sushant’s death case

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has joined the growing social media campaign demanding CBI probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



The Hate Story 3 actress turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared a throwback photo of the Dil Bechara actor and wrote, “Sushant’s family needs to know the truth.”

Zareen Khan, with hashtag #CBIForSSR #CBIforSushant #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #TruthShallPrevail, went on to say “his (Sushant) fans & every person who loved him needs to know the truth.

Earlier, Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon supported the CBI probe into the death of Rajput’s death case, saying “it's high time his soul rests in peace.”

Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and other Bollywood stars extended support to the family by demanding CBI probe.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and according to police, the actor committed suicide.

Over 37 people including the Chhichhore actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have been interrogated in Sushant’s death case.