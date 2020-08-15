Sara Ali Khan rocks ‘Queen of the Jungle’ look in throwback picture from Africa

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated her 25th birthday recently, shared an adorable picture from her photo shoot in Africa.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress posted the dazzling picture with caption, “Queen of the Jungle.”

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a shimmery top with a skirt.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans, who flooded the comment section with love and heart emoticons.

Sara celebrated her 25th birthday last week with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan.

She later shared a special post for the mother and showered love on her. She wrote for mom, “Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy. Love you Maa.”

On the work font, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film hit the screen in February 2020.