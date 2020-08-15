Ellen DeGeneres slammed for disrespecting Sofia Vergara and mocking her accent

Netizens have been digging up Ellen DeGeneres's previous infamous interviews and calling her out for her toxic traits that were shrugged off before.

The comedian’s interview with Colombian-American actor Sofía Vergara had recently been making rounds online with users pointing out how the talk show host mocks the Modern Family star’s accent and pronunciations.

Vergara, with Spanish roots, is one of the highest-paid stars in the industry and is loved far and wide for her humour, charm and acting prowess.

Fans started rallying against DeGeneres for blatantly disrespecting the star on her show.

One Twitter user also brought up a clip of the actor from Modern Family, saying that the dialogue in the scene came from Vergara herself and not her character.

One user wrote on Twitter: “the way ellen degeneres was able to treat sofia vergara as if she was illiterate & dumb because she wasn’t able to speak the way ellen wanted her to speak, yet sofia is bilingual & ellen can only speak english................. pack it up racist.”

“Thinking about how ellen degeneres made up a whole segment on her show just to "teach an English word of the day" to sofia vergara. and how she'd constantly make fun of her accent and "how worse it had gotten" over the years. on national television,” said another.

A third user suggested a way to deal with the situation by saying: “Petition to kick ellen from her own talkshow and let sofia vergara host instead.”



