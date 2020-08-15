close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 15, 2020

Ayeza Khan talks about women empowerment on Independence Day

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 15, 2020
Ayeza Khan talks about women empowerment on Independence Day

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has stressed upon women empowerment on the 74th Independence Day.

The Mehar Posh actress shared a quote by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that read: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

She went on to say, “As a woman, I believe, we must find our own voice but at the same time also support our men and our women. We must all unite and act as one. Because unity is what makes a nation great.”

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also wished her fans saying, “Happy Independence Day.”

Ayeza looked ethereal in all-white traditional outfit with a Pakistani flag pinned.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently working in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz