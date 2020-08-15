Ayeza Khan talks about women empowerment on Independence Day

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has stressed upon women empowerment on the 74th Independence Day.



The Mehar Posh actress shared a quote by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that read: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

She went on to say, “As a woman, I believe, we must find our own voice but at the same time also support our men and our women. We must all unite and act as one. Because unity is what makes a nation great.”

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also wished her fans saying, “Happy Independence Day.”

Ayeza looked ethereal in all-white traditional outfit with a Pakistani flag pinned.



On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently working in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.