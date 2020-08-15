Ayeza Khan talks about women empowerment on Independence Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has stressed upon women empowerment on the 74th Independence Day.
The Mehar Posh actress shared a quote by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that read: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”
She went on to say, “As a woman, I believe, we must find our own voice but at the same time also support our men and our women. We must all unite and act as one. Because unity is what makes a nation great.”
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also wished her fans saying, “Happy Independence Day.”
Ayeza looked ethereal in all-white traditional outfit with a Pakistani flag pinned.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently working in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.