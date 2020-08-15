Salman Khan trolled for launching branded face masks

Salman Khan trolled for launching his brand mask

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was trolled by the netizens shortly after he announced to launch his own brand for face masks.



The Bharat actor turned to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and shared his photo sporting the mask manufactured by his brand Being Human Clothing.

He wrote, “Being Human Clothing nay aaj mask launch kiya hai. Aur, hamara ek hi task, pehno aur pehnao mask (Being Human Clothing launched mask today, and our mission is to wear and make you wear the masks).”

“Jab aap ek mask kharidenge, apko hamari aur say ek mask free milega, jo aap khud zaroorat mando ko de sakte ho (You will get a mask free when you buy one. The free mask you can donate to the needy)."

Shortly after Khan posted the masked-picture, some section of social media trolled the Dabangg actor.

One Twitter user wrote, “Being Criminal doing Charity 10rs. And promoting that charity work by 1000rs. Through Social media, news papers, media..”

Another user said, "Are you sure that you're still Being Human, Salman ji? Mask hi to pehen rakhe the aap ne itne saalo se (you have been wearing a mask for so many years now)."

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe.



He is also busy in the shooting of Bigg Boss 14, which will go on air by end of September.