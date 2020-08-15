Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for ‘Sadak 2’ before taking a leave from work

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt left the world concerned after news broke out about his cancer diagnosis.

And while the iconic star has announced that he will be taking a break from work for his medical treatment, he has one job left for the upcoming Sadak 2, which he will need to complete before taking a leave.

A source told Press Trust of India: “He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that.”

The actor was admitted last week to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. While his COVID-19 test came out negative, there have been speculations that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Dutt has yet to confirm the nature of his illness.

His wife Manayata Dutt had earlier released a statement, thanking fans for their prayers: “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”