Kareena Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen shoot selfie: See inside

Kareena Kapoor is acing her selfie game, specially after announcing her second pregnancy with Saif Ali Khan.

The actress was at it again in a new picture wherein she can be seen posing for the camera amid shoot.

As soon as the picture made its way to the internet, fans could not stop gushing over Kareena's pregnancy glow.

The photo was captioned, "Back with my team missed this. #covidshoot #after5months #workbeforeipop @kareenakapoorkhan @makeupbypompy.”

The 3 Idiots star can be seen attired in an off-white traditional Indian ensemble with a dupatta.

The picture was reportedly clicked at the starlet's house in Mumbai.



Earlier, Kareena's makeup artist Pompy Hans shared in an interview that she always wanted to have a second baby and that he feels this is the perfect time for her because she can’t do much work.

The news about Bebo's pregnancy was shared in a statement by her and Saif that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."