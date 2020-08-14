Ayeza Khan introduces new family member ‘Milan’ with fans

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has introduced her new family member with the fans on social media and the picture has taken the internet by storm.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet snaps of her cuddling up to a puppy and wrote, “Meet our new family member ‘Milan’”.

She also shared the date of the birth of Milan, saying “Date of birth: 24th June 2020. #firstpetphoto.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

She also shared a photo of Milan with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.