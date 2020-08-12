Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star named in Forbes highest-paid actors’ list

Forbes revealed that Akshay Kumar's earnings came mostly from his product endorsements

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar became the only one from the industry to be named in the list of highest-paid actors in the world.

The Laxmmi Bomb star landed on the sixth spot of Forbes list with $48.5 million, alongside prominent names including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Mark Walhberg.

The publication revealed that the Padman star’s earnings came mostly from his product endorsements.

The actor is currently in the UK filming his next project, titled Bell Bottom, starring Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.

Taking the top spot on the list was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who earned earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller Red Notice. He also benefited from his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in Red Notice, came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. He earned $20 million for that film, plus another $20 million for Netflix movie Six Underground, the magazine said, part of his $71.5 million total for the one-year period.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy Spenser Confidential, finished third with $58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.