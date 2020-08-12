Shraddha Kapoor celebrates ruling on daughters’ equal coparcenary rights

Shraddha Kapoor shared the news on SC’s ruling about giving daughters equal coparcenary rights

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrated a landmark judgement by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Turning to Instagram, the actor shared the news on Supreme Court’s ruling about giving daughters equal coparcenary rights in Hindu United Family (HUF) properties even if they were dead when the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 was passed in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma case.

“About time! #Equality,” wrote Shraddha alongside the screenshot of a news story.

The actor has been one of the handful of voices in Bollywood, using their platform to urge others to help.

She recently asked her fans and followers to do their part in helping others during the pandemic.

"I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in,” she said.

"Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand,” she added.