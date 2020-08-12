Priyanka Chopra celebrates completing her highly-anticipated memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra is rejoicing the completion of her much-awaited memoir Unfinished.

Taking to Twitter to share the latest feat with her fans, Chopra said, "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished.”

Shortly after, netizens started pouring in congratulatory messages. The actress had announced working on her memoir back in 2018.

On the work front, Pee Cee last appeared in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar.

The actress has some interesting international projects lined up that include Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.

