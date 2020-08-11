Rhea Chakraborty takes to Supreme Court over ‘unfair’ media trial in Sushant Singh case

According to Rhea Chakraborty's plea, the entire scenario has been painted negatively

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty after being tangled in a myriad of headlines has taken to the Supreme Court.

The actor has filed an affidavit over the ‘unfair media trial’ that has been going on ever since her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against her in abetment to suicide.

According to her plea, the entire scenario has been painted negatively and she has been getting labelled guilty even without a fair trial.

Her affidavit read: "The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established.”

She further said that "media had convicted the accused... each and every accused was later on found innocent by the courts".

"Investigations into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate and CBI never see the light of day and, at the drop of a hat, cases get registered even without jurisdiction,” it said further.