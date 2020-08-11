close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 11, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty takes to Supreme Court over ‘unfair’ media trial in Sushant Singh case

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 11, 2020
According to Rhea Chakraborty's plea, the entire scenario has been painted negatively 

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty after being tangled in a myriad of headlines has taken to the Supreme Court.

The actor has filed an affidavit over the ‘unfair media trial’ that has been going on ever since her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against her in abetment to suicide.

According to her plea, the entire scenario has been painted negatively and she has been getting labelled guilty even without a fair trial.

Her affidavit read: "The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established.”

She further said that "media had convicted the accused... each and every accused was later on found innocent by the courts".

"Investigations into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate and CBI never see the light of day and, at the drop of a hat, cases get registered even without jurisdiction,” it said further. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz