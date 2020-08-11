Sushant Singh’s family threatens Sanjay Raut with legal action

Sushant Singh’s brother Neeraj Bablu demanded an apology from Raut as he termed his remarks ‘baseless'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has rocked Bollywood and sparked an endless controversy for many of its big names.

And with the late actor’s father KK Singh and other family members fighting for his case, the latest reports reveal that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been asked to issue a public apology after he commented on Singh’s second marriage and the shaky ties he had with Sushant because of it.

Sushant’s brother Neeraj Bablu demanded an apology from Raut as he termed his remarks ‘baseless.’

In a statement released, Neeraj said: "Sanjay Raut has to apologize for his statement in which he has said that Sushant Singh's father KK Singh had done two marriages. This news is completely false. If Sanjay Raut does not publicly apologize, Sushant Singh's family will take legal action against him."

Raut had questioned Sushant’s split with Ankita Lokhande and asked why the late actor was unable to accept his father’s second marriage.

"His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput's former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle," he had written in his column.