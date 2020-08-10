Shafqat Amanat pays tribute to Pakistani nation and its freedom in new song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Days before the Independence Day, Shafqat Amanat Ali has released a new song titled 'Ghar Aangan' which he said is a tribute to Pakistani nation and its freedom.
Taking to Twitter, the singer shared the music video of the song which he dropped 4 days before the nation celebrates the independence day.
"The love and pride we feel in our heritage and our motherland is what I have poured into this song," Shafqat captioned the video.