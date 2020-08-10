Shafqat Amanat pays tribute to Pakistani nation and its freedom in new song

Days before the Independence Day, Shafqat Amanat Ali has released a new song titled 'Ghar Aangan' which he said is a tribute to Pakistani nation and its freedom.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared the music video of the song which he dropped 4 days before the nation celebrates the independence day.

"The love and pride we feel in our heritage and our motherland is what I have poured into this song," Shafqat captioned the video.



