Mon Aug 10, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 10, 2020

Shafqat Amanat pays tribute to Pakistani nation and its freedom in new song

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 10, 2020

Days before the Independence Day, Shafqat Amanat Ali has  released a new song titled 'Ghar Aangan' which he said is a tribute to Pakistani nation and its freedom.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared the music video of the song which he dropped 4 days before the nation celebrates the independence day.

"The love and pride we feel in our heritage and our motherland is what I have poured into this song," Shafqat captioned the video.


