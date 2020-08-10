Kareena Kapoor’s throwback dance video takes the internet by storm

A throwback dance video of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and co-star Arjun Kapoor has taken the internet by storm and it has won the hearts of their fans.



In the throwback video, Kareena and Arjun could be seen dancing their hearts out with their friends at an event.

The Good Newwz actress gleamed in all-white outfit while Arjun Kapoor wears black kurta and matching pants.

The video has won the heart of the fans.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. She will next appear in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.