Sushant Singh raised concerns about his sister in messages shared by Rhea Chakraborty

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case escalates, startling revelations have been coming afloat creating bafflement about which side stands with the truth.

While the late actor’s family pointed their guns at Rhea Chakraborty after his death, during the probe, she has provided messages shared between her and Sushant to India Today where he is expressing concern for his sister Priyanka and her behavior with Rhea.

In the screenshots that Rhea sent, Sushant had allegedly claimed that his sister was manipulating his roommate Siddhath Pithani.

In another message, Sushant was seen praising Rhea’s brother Showik, saying: “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar."

The next message by the deceased star read: "You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye.”

He then writes “Pure evil” and continues, "(“To Priyanka”), "You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol...”