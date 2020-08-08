Anushka Sharma claims her army upbringing helped her get the ‘societal perspective’ of production

Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood powerhouse who has aimed to curate magic on the screen consistently. The one person who has had a major impact on her craft is her father and his background in the army because it helped her deviate from the traditional world view.

During an interview for the Times of India the actress began by saying, "Being Army kids, we are always open to new ideas and all that travelling really helped us understand local stories. Such experiences not only helped us in storytelling, but also made us look at things in different ways rather than a set societal perspective.”

She also added, "Watching movies doesn't always help you understand movies better. Our life experiences have helped us in this business. We have approached everything with a fresh mind. If we have taken the less travelled path, it is because we have followed our instincts!"

However, that is not to say that Anushka feels there is a shortcut for success, especially when it comes to producing content. "The business of production is tricky and even the most experienced cannot say that they have figured it out. You just learn from your mistakes. Even when things don't work the way you wanted, they give us learnings.”