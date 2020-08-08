Kareena Kapoor pays rich tribute to captain of plane crash

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has paid rich tribute to the captain of ill-fated Air India jet that crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport situated in Kerala.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and offered prayers and condolences to the families of the plane crash. She wrote, “Heartbreaking news….Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #airindiacrash at Kozhikode.”

She paid rich tribute the captain for his timely decision saying “A big salute to the late Captain Deepak Sathe, whose timely decision saved many lives.”

"Deepest condolences to his family and also those of other crew members who lost their lives," she further said.

On Friday, an Air India jet crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport situated in Kerala.

The aircraft was carrying around 191 passengers from Dubai to Kerala during which this unfortunate incident happened.

After the crash, 18 people have lost their lives and 120 passengers are injured. Moreover, 15 others have sustained serious injuries.