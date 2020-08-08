Rhea Chakraborty quizzed in Sushant Singh case, sources say she 'is not cooperating with probe'

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before India's economic intelligence agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

She had earlier requested for postponement of the recording of her statement until her petition in Supreme Cout about transferring the probe from Bihar to Mumbai is heard.

However, her plea was rejected by the agency, after which she appeared before ED with her brother Showik.

As per a report in Times Now, sources from ED said that the actress is not cooperating with the investigation.



The insiders stated that Rhea told the agency that she apparently doesn’t remember the details.



Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated, “In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office.”

According to some reports, Rhea was quizzed for around 8 hours and has been asked to appear again.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was earlier reported to have passed away by suicide.

However, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against rumoured girlfriend Rhea and her family of financially exploiting Sushant, siphoning of his money and administering unprescribed drugs.