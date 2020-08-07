Shilpa Shetty delights fans as she grooves with mom-in-law on her 69th birthday





Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has shared a close bond with her mother-in-law as she paid as special tribute to her on 69th birthday.



The Bollywood actress has delighted fans as she matched steps with her mother-in-law to make her big day more special.

Sharing the video that also shows Shilpa’s eight year old son Viaan Raj Kundra joining them, she wrote: "Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads."

The fitness diva showered praise on him, saying: "I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance."

The two ladies can be seen dancing their hearts out in the video as Raj Kundra reacts while recording it, "mad". Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty can be seen partially in the frame as she enjoys her drink.



Shilpa’s mom-in-law is not just loves dancing but also keeps fit by working out at home.

Shilpa had earlier shared a video from her workout during the lockdown and wrote, "My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk."