Ajay Devgn sends love to wife Kajol on her 46th birthday

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has extended love and sweet wishes to his wife Kajol as the actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today.



Kajol received love and greetings from fans and friends on her 46th birthday on Wednesday, but Ajay’s sweet wish for wifey will melt your hearts.

The Tanhaji actor turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared a lovely throwback photo with Kajol and penned down a heartfelt birthday wish.

He tweeted with a rose emoji, “Happy returns of the day, forever & always.”

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999 after they first met on the sets of their film Hulchul in 1995.

The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug in 2010.

They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

They last collaborated in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.